Ned Nwoko Secures Jaruma’s Arrest (Photo)

Billionaire Ned Nwoko has been alleged to have secured the arrest of popular online aphrodisiac seller and sex therapist, Jaruma.

Focus Naija can report that a photo of the Kayanmata dealer making a statement has gone viral online.

According to gossip blog, Gistlover, Jaruma was arrested over allegations of defamation, drug abuse and trafficking.

The blogger noted that while Jaruma flaunts audio billions online and claims to be operating from Dubai, she was actually arrested in Abuja, Nigeria.

Recall that Jaruma accused Regina Daniels of using her products on the billionaire which led to the separation with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

Ned Nwoko in defense of his wife had a face-off with Jaruma over the potency of her products that couldn’t help her secure her marriage.

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2022/01/21/breaking-ned-nwoko-finally-secures-jarumas-arrest-photo/

