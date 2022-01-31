Ned Nwoko’s Ex-Wife Laila Charani Celebrates 31st Birthday (Photos)

Laila Charani, the ex-wife of businessman Ned Nwoko, on Saturday celebrated her 31st birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The Moroccan model and former co-wife of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shared stunning photos and a video of herself on Instagram.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “Happy birthday to me.”

Laila announced her divorce from Nwoko on November 1, weeks after she unfollowed the 62-year-old and Regina on Instagram.

The mother of three has relocated to her home country and has been sharing pictures on social media suggesting she is living her best life.

Laila was married to Nwoko for 10 years and was believed to be close to Regina for whom she modelled some clothes in July.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nn0Z0hL3KOI

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZT55SoMv5S/?utm_medium=copy_link

