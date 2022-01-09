New Anambra Airport Records 142 Flights, 3,865 Passengers In One Month

Newly inaugurated Anambra Cargo Airport has recorded 142 flights with 3,865 passengers landing and taking off after one month of its opening.

The airport was opened for commercial services on December 7 last year.

The Anambra Commissioner for Works, Marcel Ifejiofor, made the disclosure on Sunday in Umueri, near Awka, where the airport is located.

He noted that although the flight and passenger figures surpassed projections when compared to other airports, it would have been more if more airlines were using the airport.

So far, only Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines are landing and taking off at the Anambra airport.

Mr Ifejiofor, who is also the head of the Anambra State Airport Project Committee, said the airport contributed significantly to easing passenger traffic during the yuletide.

He said that passengers who would have landed at Asaba and Enugu Airports flew straight into the Anambra airport.

“Anambra Airport is a hub, there is no place you can’t go to in Nigeria from Anambra State. We are just scratching the surface in terms of activities that will take place here.”

Also speaking, Martin Nwafor, the Managing Director of the Anambra Airport Management Authority, said the service quality at the airport had continued to improve.

Regulatory agencies in the aviation sector, such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, among others, are domiciled at the airport.

(NAN)



