New Generation Bible Church Int’l Overseer, Bishop Godwin Elomobor Dies At 66 (Pics)

The general overseer of the New generation Bible Church International, Arch-bishop Godwin Imuetiyan Elomobor, has died aged 66.

In a statement signed by the senior pastor of the Church, it was confirmed that he died on 8th January 2022 after a prolonged illness.

The statement read, “It is with gratitude to God and with heavy hearts that we announce the glorious transition of our beloved father in the Lord, Arch-bishop Godwin Imuetiyan Elomobor, the General Overseer of the New Generation Bible Church Int.

“He was aged 66 and passed on to glory on Saturday, 8th of January, 2022(about 5pm Nigerian time) 10am in Tulsa, USA after a protracted illness”.

“As we mourn the departure of our dear father, we covet your prayers for the Elomobor family and the New Generation Bible Church, worldwide.

Goodnight God’s general, Arch-bishop Godwin Imuetiyan Elomobor”.

His burial arrangement has been scheduled to hold starting from January Friday, 21st with main funeral taking place on Saturday 22nd, 2021 at Flora service home, Oklahoma, USA.

The bishop is survived by his loving wife, Rev(Mrs) Anthonia Oyebola Elomobor and his children.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/15/arch-bishop-godwin-elomobor-is-dead-family-church-mourns/

