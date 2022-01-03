New Photos Of Bello Turji Surface, Gang Members Spotted Wielding Weapons

The notorious bandit’s leader terrorizing the northwestern part of the country, Bello Turji has continued to evade capture and attack remote villages and communities of Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger and Katsina state. His recent pictures have surfaced in which he was captured wearing military camouflage while his gang members flanked him welding sophisticated machine guns.

Another factor that may capture people’s attention is how the infamous bandit sat comfortably on a plastic chair wearing military camouflage. His boldness and audacity to challenge the security forces are worrisome considering the poor living status of his criminal empire.

Bello Turji has led several attacks on Zamfara communities in the year 2021 which resulted in serious economic degradation and humanitarian crisis in the state and its neighbouring communities. This prompted the federal government to deploy additional security personnel to tackle the atrocities of the bandits.

Banditry has become one of the major security challenges being faced in the northwest. There are several bandits groups terrorising the region but the security forces were able to neutralise many of these criminals. However, Bello Turji and some of his gang members remained at large.

(Photo Credit: Rariya Hausa Newspaper

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...