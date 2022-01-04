New Yard — Davido’s Cousin, Sina Rambo Acquires New House (Photo)

Recording artiste Sina Adeleke popularly known as Sina Rambo has acquired a new house.

The singer shared a photo of the house on Instagram on Monday, Igbere TV reports.

“NEW YARD! New year just started and God already showing off 2022,” he wrote.

Fellow celebrities and fans congratulated him in the comment section of the post.

Sina is the first child of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Sina is the cousin of singer David Adeleke who is professionally known as Davido, the son of Adedeji Adeleke.

In 2010, Davido and Sina kick-started the HKN Gang alongside another member of the family, Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN.

Davido, however, left the label for DMW.



