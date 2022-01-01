*New Year: Ayade assures of glorious 2022*

Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade has assured the people of the state of a glorious and eventful 2022, promising a full crystallization of a vision started over six years ago.

In a New Year message signed by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, Ayade said given the aggressive industrialisation drive of his administration which began barely one year into office, Cross Riverians will begin to reap the fruits of his efforts as they are now on an irreversible path to economic prosperity and greatness.

The governor who thanked Cross Riverians for their fidelity and their unwavering support for his administration in the past six years, therefore, urged them to “embrace the new year with steadfastness, faith and hope as the state is already on a growth trajectory, because we have crystalized the prosperity agenda for our people.”

Ayade maintained that his administration has been able to firmly secure the future of the state through massive industrialization with the establishment of industries across the state.

“In the last six years, we have tailored our policies to meet the basic needs of Cross Riverians; our ultimate goal is a better life for our people, to bequeath to them the Cross River of tomorrow where every family can effortlessly put food on the table.”

The governor also promised that “In 2022, we will continue on this path with a renewed vigour until we get to our destination by ensuring the state is on a sure footing. Of course, with about 30 industries built from scratch and scattered across the state, in spite of our gaunt resources, our state can boast of self-sustenance.”

While calling on Cross Riverians to put the state above narrow considerations and not allow self-seeking politicians to manipulate them for their selfish end, Ayade appealed: “Even as we approach the season of politicking. Let us not allow unscrupulous politicians to divide us. Remember that we have no other state than Cross River.”

While urging the people to keep hope alive, the governor wished them a refreshing and fulfilling New Year, even as he urged them not to be complacent in complying with the Covid-19 protocols, especially in the face of the fast spreading variant, Omicron.

