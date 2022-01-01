New Year: Obi Urges Nigerians To Sustain Hope In Nigeria

The immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has called for a renewed spirit of hope and hard work among Nigerians in 2022, even as he urges Nigerians not to give up on the country.

Obi, in his 2022 New Year Message, explained that though things were difficult in the country at the moment, Nigerians should remain resolute in their struggle for a better nation. He reminded them that everyone had a role to play for the development and progress of the nation.

“While every indices of development is in the negative direction in Nigeria, we must not allow this ship called Nigeria to sink. With hope and collective hard work, we can turn around the trajectory of the nation,” Obi said.

As the country gears up for the 2023 general elections, Obi advised Nigerians to critically re-evaluate their leadership selection process, which, he said, was crucial to the future survival and progress of the nation.

“May this new year rekindle in us the resolve to do what is right for the sake of our nation. May we find the inner strength to live above our present challenges and continue to collectively contribute positively to building our nation,” Obi implored.

He further wished every Nigerian a Productive New Year while praying God to bless all their productive endeavours.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/01/01/obi-urges-nigerians-to-sustain-hope-in-country/

