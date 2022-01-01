New Year: Ugwuanyi Visits Orphanages, Cheshire Home For The Elderly

#NewYear: Gov. Ugwuanyi visits orphanages, Cheshire home, home for the elderly

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in keeping with his age-long tradition of celebrating the New Year, this morning, paid an unscheduled visit to the Nigerian Red Cross, Enugu Branch, near Ogbete Main Market, Enugu and identified with the orphans, wishing them a Happy New Year.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also visited the Children’s Ward of the Mother of Christ Hospital, Ogui Enugu, including the Special Baby Care Unit where he identified with the babies and made funds available for their proper medical care.

The governor thereafter proceeded to the Cheshire Home, Uwani, Enugu and celebrated the New Year with the physically challenged residents in the Home, and gave each of them a New Year gift amid jubilation and excitement.

From the Cheshire Home, Gov. Ugwuanyi ended the New Year visits at the Home for the Elderly managed by the Little Sisters of the Poor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, located at Ufuma Street, Awkunanaw, Enugu, where he joined Bishop Callistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and the elderly in the celebration of the New Year Eucharistic Mass.

The governor, who received blessings from the Bishop, wished the elated elderly citizens a Happy New Year.

