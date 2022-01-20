Niger State Governor Backs Tinubu For 2023 Presidency

Niger Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has backed the presidential aspiration of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He spoke on Thursday when Tinubu visited him on a condolence visit over the spate of killings by bandits in Niger State.

The Governor said the transformation witnessed in Lagos were result of Tinubu’s efforts, stating if the former Governor could transform Lagos, he would transform Nigeria too

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-niger-gov-backs-tinubu-for-2023-presidency/

