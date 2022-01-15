Nigeria Armed Forces’ Subordination To Civil Rule Not In Doubt – Lucky Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said the Nigerian military’s subordination to civil rule since 1999 is not in doubt as he pledged the loyalty of the military leadership to democratic rule in the country.

General Irabor spoke yesterday in an interview monitored on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily where he appeared as a guest.

The CDS commended the efforts of military personnel ahead of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

“Today, I believe that Nigerians are no longer in doubt as to the subordination of the military to civil rule, I believe that no one is in doubt that democracy has come to stay.

“I believe that no one is in doubt any longer that the current military leadership, and of course, since the democratisation in 1999, that the military is well focused to perform its constitutional roles.

“This comes at a time some countries on the continent have witnessed forceful takeover of power by the military including Mali, Guinea and Sudan,” he said.

Irabor admitted that some Nigerians might still be struggling with their experience of military involvement in politics in the past.



https://leadership.ng/nigeria-armed-forces-subordination-to-civil-rule-not-in-doubt-irabor/

