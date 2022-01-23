Nigeria Football Team, Super Eagles miss Otedola’s $250k cash gift, Onyema’s N50 Million

Nigeria Super Eagles has lost $250,000 promised them by Femi Otedola, a billionaire and philanthropist. The team also lost several incentives running into millions of Naira following their defeat from the African Cup of Nations.

GISTMASTER gathered that the Super Eagles will also be losing N50 million naira promised them by Allen Onyema of Peace Airline if they had won their game against Tunisia. This is not the first time Super Eagles will be crashing out of African Cup of Nations, just that there are more expectations and match predictions in their favour.

