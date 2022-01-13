Nigeria Police 2021/2022 Recruitment: Extension & How To Apply

The recruitment being conducted by the Nigeria Police has been ongoing. It started last year, see previous thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/6873194/online-application-portal-opens-2021

Now, the Nigeria Police has extended the Online application by 10 days.

Recruitment: Police extend online registration by 10 days

The Nigeria Police Force has extended the online registration in the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise for interested and eligible Nigerians into the service of the Force as Police Constables.

The new deadline for the registration on the portal is now Saturday, January 22, 2022.

“With this extension, the NPF recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date,” Police Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “The extension of the online application is informed by the need to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from States in the South-East, South-South geopolitical zones and Lagos State, to enable them meet up with the required quota for their respective areas. A statistical analysis shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as of January 7, 2022. Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than 2 per cent of the total applications – were received from the five states in the South-East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

“Consequently, the Force enjoins states and local governments, religious bodies and other interest groups in the affected Geopolitical zones and Lagos State to assist in mobilizing and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career path in the Nigeria Police Force. Interested applicants are urged to log on to the NPF recruitment portal to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

“Applicants are further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal.

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/recruitment-police-extend-online-registration-by-10-days/%3famp

APPLICATION GUIDELINES FOR NIGERIA POLICE FORCE 2021 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in conjunction with the Police Service Commission (PSC) invites applications from interested and qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits).

The online application portal will be open for the period of Six Weeks from 29th November, 2021 to 10th January, 2022. Applicants are required to complete the registration form within the specified period. (Note: the Online application deadline has been extended to Saturday, January 22, 2022.)

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Applicants MUST have their National Identification Number (NIN), a Functional Email address and valid phone number before they commence the application.

Applicants must have duly scanned copy of their original O’Level result(s) to be uploaded on the portal..

Fill and submit the Online form (Review the information before final submission)..

Applicant must print their completed online forms, guarantor forms and submit same at the recruitment physical/examination screening centers.

Applicant must have passion for a career in the Nigeria Police Force and must satisfy the following General Requirements..

Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN) .

Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

Applicants must be aged between 18-25 years.

Applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67mtrs tall for male and 1.64mtrs tall for female..

Applicants must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only).

Female Applicant must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment..

Applicant must be free from any pecuniary embarrassment.

Application into Nigeria Police Force requires NATIONAL IDENTITY MANAGEMENT COMMISSION (Nimc) Number, by providing the number you have given Nigeria police Force the right to get your bio data i.e. Basic information from Nimc and the data will not be editable while applying for this job.

https://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng/#/register

