Nigeria Will Explode Under An Okorocha Presidency – Hope Uzodimma’s Aide

Modestus Nwamkpa, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State on Print media, has mocked the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owell Rochas Okorocha, over his decision to run for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

DAILY POST reported that Senator Rochas Okorocha, who represents Imo West on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced his intention last Wednesday, in a letter to the Senate President, which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

In an open addressed to the ex-Imo Governor, and forwarded to DAILY POST on Sunday, against the backdrops, Nwamkpa called on the former Imo governor to withdraw from the presidential race as his nut does not fit into the hole due to his abysmal performance as governor of Imo state for eight years.

He maintained that the ex-governor lacked moral justification to run for the office of President despite having the constitutional right to do so, regretting that Okorocha left the government of Imo state after eight years and has no single quality or motorable road across the state, as none was commissioned.

According to Nwamkpa, “The saddest of all is that even the road to your village house is impassable having cut into two along Mgbe road, less than 500 metre to your Ogboko house. They say charity begins at home. This is the case with all the roads in Idea to nation.”

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also reminded Okorocha that being a President is about service delivery, obedience to rule of law, adherence to due process, constructing quality projects, management or deploying scarexe resources to things that will benefit the people, sincerely leading the people and being altruistic in governance, adding that Okorocha must consider quitting from the presidential race to save himself from political extinction.

Nwamkpa further posited that Okorocha’s presidential aspiration is a mockery of an expected sound leadership that Nigerians yearn for in 2023, insisting that he is under illusion that Okorocha emerging President of Nigeria will be a disaster of monumental proportions, and imo state may be cursed by the rest of Nigeria.

“As Imolites, we have had your experience the bitter way in your eight years here and we are afraid Nigeria will explode under your hand if the country experiences what we experienced here with you.

“Oga, please don’t be offended ooo, do you mean you really want to be Nigerian President? I ask this question because I am afraid that two years into your regime, National Theatre, NNPC, University of Abuja, International Conference Centre, Abuja and other national assets may end up being converted to your personal or family property. You know you have that rare courage to pilfer and brazenly convert public properties without any qualms of conscience. You know we had such an experience with you in Imo state. And you will justify it when you will tell the world that Rochas Foundation acquired 95% of the equity share of NNPC while the entire country has 5%.and will even offer to buy off Nigeria 5% equity share. Oga, you know we had the experience here with you as Governor.”

Nwankpa also queried Okorocha, “as Senator for two years plus now, how many Senatorial zone briefings have you held? How many bills and motions have you sponsored or co-sponsored? What is the size of your performance at the Senate?

He, however, submitted that Okorocha’s presidential aspiration is one aspiration that offends good conscience and defeats the genuine desires of Nigerians for a tested and trusted leader.

“Your outing as Governor is a morrow to what you will do if given the opportunity. You cannot give what you don’t have,” he wrote.



Daily Post

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...