Nigerian Actor, Jimmy Odukoya Makes Hollywood Debut (Photos)

Actor Jimmy Odukoya has encouraged his fans to believe in their dreams and ignore the limitations around them, Igbere TV reports.

Jimmy, who is set to make his Hollywood debut, said this in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Sharing a photo from the movie set, he wrote: “Let no man put limits on your life! Let no one tell you what is possible! Let no one define you by their limitations and fears.

“It is only impossible until it happens! If you can just dare to believe! As a man thinks in his heart, so is he! Some people are planning on how to buy a car while Elon musk is thinking of how to build a colony on Mars!!! Impossible is nothing.”

The actor in an Instagram post on November 18 announced that he will be starring in the Hollywood film Woman King.

He has since then shared several photos of himself and his co-stars on set.

Set to premiere on September 22, the movie also features Hollywood stars like Viola Davis and John Boyega, British actor Jordan Bolger and Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo.

Jimmy Odukoya has starred in several movies inducing Mamba’s Diamond, The Wait, The Bling Lagosians and Celebrity Marriage.

Jimmy is the son of the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church Taiwo Odukoya.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZOeORvOdF_/?utm_medium=copy_link

