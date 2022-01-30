Nigerian Bride & Groom Hold Each Others Private Parts In Viral Wedding Videos & Photo

The wedding video of this Nigerian new Couple, Seun & David has got people talking online with their freaking funny & Weird posture and styling. The kissing, to the dancing and to the shoots show two people into each other and are weird, without minding what people will say about their expression of love.

Watch the video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqN_ICTos84

What do you think of these guys? Not for the shy people definitely.

Source: Asoebi Style Naija

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZU7o29JusV/?utm_medium=copy_link

