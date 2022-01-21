Nigerian Comedian, Stainless, Takes 15 Years On Stage Celebration To Ghana (Photos)

Abuja Top Comedian Stainless Precious To Perform Live In Ghana, Set To Mark 15 Years On Stage In Grand Style

One of the early comedians in Abuja, Stainless Precious is set to perform live in Accra Ghana where he is expected to thrill guests to a festival of jokes and laughter.

The event organised by Household of Comedians will take place at Cloud 9ine Rooftop Lounge, Oxford Street Osu opposite Frankies Hotel, Accra Ghana.

Date for this comedy festival is Sunday, January 30, 2022 while commencement time is 5pm.

Stainless Precious, a comedian and MC will also at event celebrate his 15 years on stage as an entertainer.

Describing the feat as a product of God’s grace, Stainless said he is happy with what God has done for him in the past 15 years in the entertainment industry.

He therefore invites friends, colleagues, associates and well wishers to join him at this celebration.

Expected to perform live at the 2 events rolled together are the popular Klint D Drunk, Igwe, Jumebee, Andel D’Laff, High Speed, Short Cut, Gully Ryder, CRI-SNOW and many more.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/01/abuja-top-comedian-stainless-precious.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...