Nigerian Constitution Puzzle: Who Is Supposed To Register “Births” And “Deaths”?

According to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (As Amended), both the National Population Commission and well as the various Local Government Areas are empowered to register births and deaths.

…

According Part-1 of the Third Schedule of the Constitution; reading the Section 24(b), it states that:

The National Population Commission shall have power to, among other things,

“establish and maintain a machinery for continuous and universal registration of births and deaths throughout the Federation.”

..

Then again, Section 1(i) of the Fourth Schedule or the Constitution reads:

The main functions of a local government council, among other things, includes:

“registration of all births, deaths and marriages”.

..

I really don’t want to believe that this amounts to an aspect of inconsistency in the Nigerian Constitution, or that the Constitution gave a particular job to two different offices.

But I really need to understand two things….

1. Going by the two sections of the Constitution quoted above, who is supposed to register the births and deaths in Nigeria?..

2. Is there any difference between “establishing and maintaining a machinery for continuous and universal registration of ALL births and deaths” and “registering of ALL births, deaths”??

..

The reason I asked the second question is just in case I was the one who didn’t understand the two clauses very well..

So that, anybody who understands the two clauses better than me (and the differences between the two of them), should put me through properly, and get me enlightened.

..

Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...