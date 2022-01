A Nigerian couple, Maureen and Louis Okojie have welcomed triplets, two boys and a girl, after many years of waiting.

Family members and friends have taken to Facebook to celebrate with the couple.

One Omoriawo Odekina, who posted video of the triplets on Sunday, January 16, As Sighted By NaijaCover, said that they have been named Mildred, Miguel and Merrick.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

