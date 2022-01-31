Nigerian Drug Dealers, Uche & Chukwudbem Arrested In India

The Indian police have arrested two suspected Nigerian drug dealers with different quantities of drugs in Horamavu, Bengaluru.

The suspects have been identified as Sixtus Uche (30) and Chukwudbem Henry (34).

They were arrested on Saturday and charged for drug peddling.

The Indian Express quoted police sources as saying that 1.5kg of MDMA crystals, two plastic cans with MDMA mix water, 300 grams of weed oil and 120 grams of MDMA blocks worth Rs 3 crore have been seized from the suspects.

According to the police, the arrests were made based on a tip-off and the foreign nationals were caught near Ambedkar grounds in HBR Layout.

Source: https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/01/29/suspected-nigerian-drug-dealers-sixtus-chukwudbem-busted-in-india/?amp=1

