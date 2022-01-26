Nigerian Man Arrested By Indian Anti-Natcotics Agency With Drugs Worth ₦54m

It has actually been exposed that the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai criminal activity branch has apprehended a Nigerian national and took 970 grams of Methaqualone valued at Rs 97 Lakhs (N54,084,810.80) in the worldwide market, from him.

The accused recognized as Joseph Chidibebere Ozor Iwuozor Inusa, a resident of morta apartment or condo, 2nd floor in sector 18, Juhu gaon, Vashi, was jailed on Friday, January 21.

The cops said that the 36-year-old Nigerian nationwide concerned India on a visit visa for garment company.

“The anti-narcotic cell and Mumbai crime branch is looking for foreign nationals who came on see visa for clothes garments service and are selling drugs like drug, MD and others.” said a police officer from the ANC on Saturday.

The officials of Kandivli Unit of ANC were patrolling in Mumbai searching for peddlers. On January 21, at 6:45 the group was patrolling opposite the primary pump house, Aarey Road, Aarey nest Goregaon east, Mumbai, when they discovered a suspicious individual walking with a maroon bag on his shoulder. The group browsed the bag to discover two plastic bags with drugs in it,” said a law enforcement officer.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC stated they have actually found 970.7 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 97 lakhs from the implicated who has actually been arrested.

“A case has been registered against him for keeping a business quantity of drugs with him. He was detained and reserved under pertinent areas of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985,” added Nalawade.

The ANC Kandivali unit group had actually produced the accused in court on Saturday January 22.

“The groups are additional investigating to get the provider’s chain throughout Mumbai and its suburbs,” stated a policeman.

The authorities said the jailed Nigerian nationwide has a criminal record. He had been twice apprehended by the Worli unit of the ANC.

The two cases were registered in 2012 and 2015. He was detained and later on released on bail.

