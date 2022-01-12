Nigerian Rapper Arrested Over Murder In South Africa (Photo)

South African police have arraigned Nicholas Ogbeifun, a Nigerian rapper over the killing of another Nigerian man.

Nigeriabroad reported that the Nigerian was killed at a petrol station on Central Avenue, in the Kempton Park area, Gauteng, on Monday last week. It led to a police chase and a deadly shoot-out.

Two Nigerians were left dead during the shooting and three were arrested, including Ogbeifun.

Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Grace Langa said Ogbeifun, John Ohami, and Jeda Quadri appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the Nigerian man in Kempton Park.

Ipid was called in to investigate after police allegedly killed one of the suspects involved in the murder.

Police incident report said after the shoot-out, a police captain from Kempton Park SAPS local criminal record centre was driving nearby when he witnessed the shooting in Central Avenue, opposite a petrol station, at 11:45 am on last week Monday.

“He tried to chase the vehicle, but they managed to escape. He made a lookout, and he went back to where the person was shot. He called the ambulance, and that person was certified dead by the paramedics and later he was identified as Ajence, a Nigerian national,” Ipid report said.

The officers gave chase while exchanging gunfire with the suspects.

The chase came to an end at the Gillooly’s interchange, where three Nigerian nationals were arrested. A fourth suspect was allegedly found dead next to where the vehicle had come to a halt, according to the police report.

The police report said the body of the deceased suspect was taken to the Germiston mortuary for a postmortem.

Ogbeifun and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday, January 13 for a bail application.



https://guardian.ng/news/nigerian-rapper-arraigned-over-death-of-another-nigerian-in-south-africa/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...