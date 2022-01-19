Nigerian Singer, Faze Loses Mum, Faith Maryann Orji (Photos)

Veteran Nigerian musician Faze is mourning the death of his mother, Mrs Faith Maryann Orji, who passed away on January 12, 2022.

His mother’s death came eleven months after the singer’s twin sister passed on two days to their birthday. The ‘Lovina’ crooner disclosed the news of his mother on his social media page today.

In a tribute post to her mother, Faze gave thanks to God that his mother lived well before she went to rest. He also wondered why the people he loves are leaving him.

He wrote; “I don’t know how to express what’s in my heart. My heart is heavy. My Mum passed on last Wednesday, January 12th. This, after my twin sister left this world last year.”

“I don’t know why so many good people I love are leaving but I just hold on to the thought that God is God and he knows what he is doing. It is well. I just thank Him that she lived a full life and is done with the troubles of this world. Rest well Mummy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY2DWPZhh5i/

