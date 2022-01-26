Nigerian Women Highest Consumers Of Skin-Whitening Creams In Africa — CNN

Nigeria’s women have been ranked as the highest consumers of skin-whitening creams in Africa.

The data drawn by CNN ranked Nigeria as the top consumer of the creams.

The data explained that 75 per cent of women in Nigeria patronise whitening products.

This is followed closely by Senegal at 60 per cent, Mali at 50 per cent and Ghana at 30 per cent.

Whitening creams are cosmetic products that reduce the melanin or pigment in the skin to make it appear lighter.

The skin-whitening industry predominantly caters to women worldwide and people of colour in every region.

These creams contain ingredients that work to decrease body’s production of melanin.

Melanin is responsible for the pigment in the skin made by cells called melanocytes.

But many of these creams have been found to have dangerous side effects and are unapproved for use.

https://thenationonlineng.net/nigerian-women-highest-consumers-of-skin-whitening-creams-in-africa-report/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...