Some Nigerians on social media have bashed Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he was seen in a video promising to pay the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of Nigerian students.

Tinubu, who last week revealed his ambition to run for president in the 2023 election, said his party will crush poverty and make lives easier for Nigerians.

However, his promise has sparked outrage among Nigerians who aired their opinion Wednesday on Facebook.

“In this century a Presidential aspirant talking of paying WAEC fees. Affliction will not rise again in Nigeria,” Olamobisi Robert Akinlolu said.

“That’s not the issue now. Insecurities, inflation and nepotism are more important than WAEC fees sir.

“Some parents don’t even have children in secondary school. No water in most places. May the Lord please help Nigeria to get the right leaders,” Dele Erastus Akinmeyi said.

“Scam. Dem don come again with empty promises. Fulfil d ones una promise us since 2015 first. No conscience in this Nigeria again,” Henry Chidozie Celestine said.

“This man doesn’t know that APC has exhausted Lying bundles fa! There is nothing he is going to say that would be taken seriously.

“Imagine the man that gave us a man that put us in this kind of situation wants to come and finish us,” Onah Chekzy said.

“Don’t be deceived, this is how APC in 2015 promised, you can see what is happening today, killing of human beings, fuel increase, high cost of all food items, high cost of electricity bills, no good road, don’t allow APC to come back, the nation’s debt is on the increase daily.

“What will APC offer ?” Zeal Ndubuisi queried.

“Another dead body as our next president, it can’t happen,” Danladi Musa said.

Tinubu, speaking about his ambition, had described it as a lifelong aspiration, dismissing the belief that a kingmaker cannot be king.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/19/nigerians-bash-tinubu-for-promising-to-pay-students-waec-fees/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1642611492

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...