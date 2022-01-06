Nigerians Just Make Noise To Get Better Deal – Buhari

I’ve been in all the troubles in the country, including being in detention for more than three years. I think Nigerians just make noise to get (a) better deal.”

Amid calls for secession and political restructuring over insecurity and poor governance, particularly from the South, President Muhammadu Buhari has described millions of Nigerians as noisemakers.

He asserted that he was not afraid that agitations for secession could break the country because he knows “Nigerians only make (a) noise to get better deals.”

When asked if he feared that Nigeria’s unity was under threat of secession in an interview aired on Wednesday by Channels TV, Mr Buhari dismissed agitations for secession as mere “noise” aimed at getting a better deal by Nigerians.

“No, I don’t. I don’t because from January 15, 1966, I’ve been in all the troubles in the country, including being in detention for more than three years. I think Nigerians just make noise to get (a) better deal,” Mr Buhari said.

The president added, “They (Nigerians) know that we are better together than being separate. I sincerely believe that. They just make noise to get (a) better deal.”

Old agitation for secession took a disturbing turn since Mr Buhari assumed in 2015 as Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu resumed hostilities in the South-East region of the country.

In the South-West, prolonged nefarious activities of criminal herders ignored by the Mr Buhari regime ignited calls for the Yoruba Nation led by Sunday Igboho.

In June 2021, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who operated from abroad, was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria to face trial on terrorism charges and for insulting Mr Buhari.

Mr Kanu has been in detention in the Benin Republic ever since, with his trial progressing at snail speed, while Mr Igboho, apprehended in his attempt to flee the country for Germany through Benin.



