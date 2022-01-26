Nigeria’s Iconic Rice Paddy Pyramids to be Evacuated Tomorrow

Eight days after the unveiling of Africa’s largest pyramids of rice paddy, the pyramids are about to be evacuated to integrated millers within the country.

This was revealed in an interview by Engr. Saleh Alhassan, the Director of Administration, RIFAN, who oversaw the building of the giant pyramids. He stated that, with the magnificent pyramids, the Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria has converted perceived challenges to robust opportunities by installing in Nigerians the possibility of making wealth from the land.

Engr. Alhassan added that with the collaborative efforts of RIFAN and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria is self-sufficient in rice production as the country outdoes Egypt to become Africa’s largest rice-producing nation.

Meanwhile, the Director invited all and sundry to witness the evacuation process at the Abuja Centre for Commerce and Industry, Lugbe. He maintained that the evacuation process will silence naysayers who propagate malicious information concerning the iconic achievement of RIFAN and the Buhari – led administration.

The evacuation begins by 10:00 am tomorrow, 27th January 2022 and the bags of rice paddy will be channeled to 61 integrated millers within Nigeria.

