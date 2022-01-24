Nigeria’s Oldest Monarch, HRM Ovie Richard Ogbon Celebrates 105th Birthday (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Nigeria’s Oldest Monarch, His Royal Majesty Ovie Richard Layeguen ogbon (JP) phD,RC,OON,Ogoni-Oghoro1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom celebrates his 105th birthday in strength and style.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: