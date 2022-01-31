Nike Suspends Relationship With Mason Greenwood

Nike have announced they have suspended their relationship with Mason Greenwood following the Manchester United forward’s arrest over allegations of rape and assault.

Greenwood, 20, was arrested on Sunday following allegations on social media and spent the night in custody after being questioned.

Nike initially released a statement to express their ‘deep concern’ over the allegations levelled at the England international.

The sportswear giant have now taken the step to cut ties with the player.

A statement from Nike on Monday said: ‘We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood.

‘We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.’

https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/31/nike-suspend-relationship-with-mason-greenwood-following-man-utd-stars-arrest-16023044/?ito=socialmetrouktwitter

