Nnamdi Kanu Denied Being An IPOB Member – FG’s Lawyer

Shuaib Labaran, the lead counsel to the Federal Government on the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said he (Kanu) denied membership of IPOB.

The Federal Government has laid charges of treason against Nnamdi Kanu, including 15 fresh charges which were filed on Monday.

Kanu has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Speaking with journalists outside the court, Labaran said, Kanu “vehemently” denied being an IPOB member.

He said, “One of the charges suggesting that the defendant, Nnamdi Kanu is a member of IPOB and he vehemently denied being a member of IPOB. That is very curious and we urge Nigerians to see us through how we are going to prove all those charges against the defendant in no time to come.”



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/01/mazi-nnamdi-kanu-denied-being-an-ipob-member-fgs-lawyer/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...