Kanu is really looking good under DSS custody and from his appearance today at the court for continuation of his trial, Everyone can see that Kanu has added so much weight and even growing pot belly and fresher like never before all thanks to TAX PAYERS MONEY.

I would like to see if Sunday Igboho is enjoying the same treatment in Benin Republic Prison that Kanu is enjoying here in Nigeria . **LOOKS AWAY**

GOD BLESS NIGERIA

