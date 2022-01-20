Nnamdi Kanu Never Denied Being The Leader Of IPOB- Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Written by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor via his Facebook page

ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU NEVER DENIED BEING THE LEADER OF IPOB – LET THE RECORDS BE SET STRAIGHT:

Greetings UmuChineke,

Our attention has been drawn to the deliberate misrepresentation/falsehood and wrong narratives being perpetuated by some mischief makers, and which is unfortunately gradually gaining prominence on social media platforms and print media. Hence, it is pertinent that we provide clarification and clear the doubt.

S.M. Labaran Esq., who stood in yesterday for the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation is a colleague I hold in high esteem, but I shall resist every mischievous ploy being adopted to misinform the unsuspecting members of the public who were not privy to the details of the proceedings in court yesterday, with a wrong and mischievous interpretation of the purport of the Plea taken by our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

For the records, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) while taking his plea, but only STOUTLY DENIED THE FACT THAT IPOB IS A TERRORIST ORGANISATION AND THAT BEING ITS LEADER IS AN OFFENCE, which position is well informed.

Members of the Public should be well guided that the status of the black market order proscribing IPOB is a subject of Appeal in Appeal Number: APPEAL NO. CA/A/214/2018, pending before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

That being said, it is only laughable that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in their desperate but futile attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it, brought a charge bordering on the status of IPOB, a subject matter of a competent Appeal, where issues has been joined with the same FGN.

Therefore, be properly guided UmuChineke, because we have sufficiently addressed the emptiness of that count and entire charge in our compelling Submissions before the Court, now adjourned to be heard on the 16th day of February, 2022.

We do not wish to dwell further on this subject, but be rightly informed that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the Leader of IPOB while taking his Plea yesterday.

Ndewonu UmuChineke

Signed:

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq.

IPOB Lead Counsel

20th January, 2022

Cc: https://www.facebook.com/100053161600993/posts/453951799720203/

