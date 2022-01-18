Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned Till January 19, 2022

Case adjourned till tomorrow for Nnamdi Kanu to take his plea on the new charges



SOURCE

Federal High Court directs Nnamdi Kanu to meet with his lawyers inside the court room for some minutes before going into the custody of the DSS



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...