Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned To February 16, 2022

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned to consider the application filed by the defence lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Nnamdi Kanu had earlier pleaded not guilty to the FG’s amended charges.

The Prosecution lawyer insisted that the FG was ready to go on with the case and have two witnesses in Court.

However, Mike Ozekhome filed an application to quash all charges against his client and also filed an application for bail, a move Labaran Magaji (lawyer to the FG) countered that he only received the application this morning and the main trial should continue.

Ozekhome had filed an application that the charges should be dismissed for lack of merit and that his client, Kanu be freed.

Justice Binta Nyako said the Prosecution lawyer must serve the defence lawyer at least five days before the hearing. She therefore, adjourned until February 16 to look into the application seeking to quash all charges before the main trial commences.



