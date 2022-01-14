Nnewi: Refuse Takes Over Major Roads

Refuse has taken over Nnewi in Anambra State, as residents lament the health risks it poses.

Though indiscriminate waste disposal is not new in Nnewi but with the recent Christmas and New Year celebration; the quantity of wastes generated increased significantly, so also the stench.

Despite the flashy cars and magnificent buildings that adorned the town, the heap of refuse lowers the attractiveness of the city.

The heap of refuse has covered most of the roads in the city, thereby, forcing motorists and pedestrians to struggle to move on the road.

The situation along the Nnobi – Nnewi Road by Nnewi High School, Regina Cali School is an eyesore as refuse have taken over the road. Refuse is also taking over the surrounding walls of the Nnewi High School, extending to the road and emitting unpleasant smell.

Also, refuse dumped behind Authority FM Station, Umuanuka Otolo, Nnewi and the Izuchukwu Bus-Stop at Nnewi are constituting a big challenge to the people and motorists. People are seen covering their noses as they approach the Izuchukwu bus stop to board vehicles.

The situation is not different at Court Road, Okpunoegbu Umudim Nnewi, as the refuse has extended into the road causing gridlock.

As a result, vehicular movement has been restricted to one lane in almost all the roads, as the other side of the roads have been taken over by refuse; thereby, extending a journey of 30minutes to over two hours.

Speaking to South-East Trust, a commercial driver, Mr. Michael Obiora lamented that refuse has taken over the city, accusing the relevant authority of refusing to clear them off the roads.

He said, “The cost of transportation has increased drastically because of traffic caused by refuse dumped on the roads.”

Also speaking to South-East Trust, Mrs. Ifeoma Uche said the state of refuse in Nnewi today is alarming, saying, the situation suggests that there are no local government authorities in place.

She lamented that people are finding it difficult to gain access to their destinations because of the indiscriminate dumping of waste. “In spite of the difficulty, the big men with police escort and convoy make life difficult for people by using their escorts to intimidate and terrorise people on the roads that are already covered by waste,” she alleged.

When contacted, the Managing Director of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA), Mr. Amechi Akorah said he cannot react to the issue but directed our correspondent to the Ministry of Environment. However, efforts to reach the ministry failed.



https://dailytrust.com/nnewi-stinks-as-refuse-takes-over-major-roads

Photo: Refuse dumped at Nnewi High school, along Nnobi – Nnewi road

