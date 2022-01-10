No More Artificial Nails — Funke Akindele (Pix)

Actress Funke Akindele has said that she would not be fixing artificial nails till further notice, Igbere TV reports.

The 44-year-old said this in an Instagram story on Monday.

Showing off her natural nails, Funke wrote: “No more artificial nails till further notice thank you.”

Funke had earlier lamented how difficult it was making efforts to look good as a woman, especially putting on wigs.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she shared a video of herself taking off her wig.

Funke Akindele married JJC Skillz who is also a rapper and filmmaker in 2016.

In 2018, the couple gave birth to a set of twins.



