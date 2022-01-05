No Possibility Of Political Solution In Nnamdi Kanu’s Case – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the possibility of a political solution in the case of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The president made the comment on Wednesday in an interview aired on Channels Television.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him in response to years of the campaign for the Republic of Biafra through IPOB.

In November 2021, south-east traditional and religious leaders had asked the president to grant amnesty to Kanu to deescalate tension in the zone.

Commenting on the trial of the IPOB leader during the interview, the president said: “I wouldn’t dare interfere with the judiciary.”



