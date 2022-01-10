No Video Showing Sylvester Oromoni Mentioning Being Bullied – Dowen College

Dowen College advisory board member, Folarin Shobo speaks with Channels TV over Sylvester Oromoni’s death.

“The issue of Sylvester is sensationalized by the social media.

There has been deep rooted investigation and to the best of our knowledge as an institution there was no case of bullying. There is no recorded case of bullying from any quarter. The school, Dowen, takes serious exception to bullying and any reported case is taken very seriously. The school has zero tolerance for bullying.”

“We know that a lot of videos surfaced on the internet, at different times, we saw him in pains and all that but there was no video telling us that he mentioned that he was bullied. We need to get that straight. The case of bully is what they reported because as at the time the boy left school, there was no such thing at play. The issue of bully only came from them at home…”

