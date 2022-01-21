Nollywood Actress, Chizoba Nwokoye In Tears After PA Emptied Her Account (Pix, Video)

The popular Nollywood actress, Chizoba Nwokoye has cried out after her Personal Assistant( PA) emptied her account clean and ran away with her car key.

According to the actress in an audio shared online, her PA who is identified as Success Bright wiped her account empty, steals her car and finally logged her out of her monetized YouTube channel.

Pls help me and repost ������� he get mind log me out of my monetized YouTube channel and changed password after stealing my money ����



https://www.instagram.com/chizoba_nwokoye/tv/CY9yzWNKM_n/?utm_medium=copy_link

Sharing video explaining what happened, Chizoba Nwokoye Wrote:

I no do bad say l wan help you success�������� and you decided to dupe me��



https://www.instagram.com/chizoba_nwokoye/tv/CY_GfyPKcnR/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skUDjjDMOqI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWNxpAEl1Ag

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...