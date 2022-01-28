Nollywood Actress Declares Support For Tinubu, Campaigns Aggressively

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has come under the League of Nigerian celebrities to endorse the All Progressives Congress chieftain and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 44-year-old recently took to her social media handle to share a Campaign photo of the APC leader.

The actress, who recently opened up on the overwhelming attention she gets after achieving her desired weight, is strongly endorsing the APC leader and have started campaigning for him.

Meanwhile, Chicago State University has affirmed that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu attended the University.

The person in charge of official transcript request, enrollment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar in the institution, Beverly Poindexter disclosed this in an email response to Punch.

Poindexter wrote, “Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request.”

The former Registrar of the institution, Lois Davis, in a letter dated August 20, 1999, disclosed that Tinubu was a student of the institution between 1977 and 1979.

He wrote, “Please be advised that Bola A. Tinubu did indeed attend Chicago State University from August 1977 through June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration with honours on June 22, 1979. His major was Accounting.”

Also attached to Tinubu’s form CF004 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during his re-election bid in 2003 was a commendation letter from CSU recognising his performance and “high scholastic achievement”.

The academic qualification of Tinubu has raised question since he declared his intention to run in the 2023 Presidential election.

