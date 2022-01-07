Nollywood Actress, Ngozi Ezeh & Her Family Survive Motor Accident (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Ngozi Ezeh has taken to her Instagram page to disclose how she survived an accident while driving, Igbere TV reports.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share photos of her crushed car after the accident. She disclosed how she had an accident with her family coming back from Imo state.

She took to her page and captioned her post, “Fam❤️, one with God is the majority. Yesterday I was on my way from Imo state, the only thing I could remember is I was driving. The accident was like a flash but God came down for my family and me. This new year is our year of victory and testimonies. It was a miracle. We came out victorious. Our year is Blessed“.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYQzHnXs7-W/?utm_medium=copy_link

