Nollywood Film Producer Dupes Victims N1.6 Million (Photo, Video)

A Nollywood film producer has been called out for allegedly engaging in fraud.

An Instagram user, dikanzeako shared a video of the arrested producer. She warned people to be careful so that they do not fall victim to the fraudster.

She wrote:

“This person in this video duped me and 18 others last year,my money is 1.6million, I arrested him and the Court granted him bail and asked him to come to court, he ran away and duped another girl call ojo Adebukola 700k, I have been going to court but they are not doing anything,#thejusticecourt#i need help. He is a film producer, his name is Kayowa kayode Liberty, his the person that produces Liberty film.

Every one be careful.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZFoZO_KYBO/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxdW2sV_RPM

