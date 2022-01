Nollywood Star Actor, Ejike Asiegbu’s 100-Year-Old Father Is Dead (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ejike Asiegbu has announced the death of his dad, Chief J. U. Asiegbu, on Instagram, IGBERETV reports.

The deceased who was the oldest man in Umuihi Umuogba Ekeoba community in Abia state died on January 15, 2022. He was said to be 100 years old.

A statement released by the actor reads;

”WITH GRATITUDE TO GOD FOR A LIFE WELL SPENT, I WRITE TO INFORM YOU OF THE TRANSITION TO GLORY OF MY DEAR FATHER CHIEF, ENGR. SIR, J. U. ASIEGBU, (NNA OHA) WHO PASSED ON SATURDAY, 15th JANUARY 2022 AT THE RIPE AGE OF 100 YEARS.

ASIDE BEING AN ELECTRICAL ENGINEER OF GREAT REPUTE, HE WAS THE OLDEST MAN IN UMUIHI-UMUOGBA, EKEOBA, OHUHU, IN UMUAHIA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF ABIA STATE, AND IS SURVIVED BY WIFE MANY CHILDREN AND NUMEROUS GRANDCHILDREN

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS OF THIS ICONIC SENIOR CITIZEN WILL BE COMMUNICATED TO YOU IN DUE COURSE.

PLEASE REMEMBER US IN YOUR PRAYERS.

*EJIKE ASIEGBU*

FORMER PRESIDENT ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA (AGN).

*For & on behalf of the family:*”



