November And December N-Power Stipend Will Be Paid Before 1st Or 2nd Week February

The November and December Stipend has been approved by the Federal Ministry For Humanitarian Affairs, payment might get to Npower Batch C Volunteers between the first or second week of February, delay in payment results due to NIBSS Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement Scheme validation, these validation takes quite a while to validate, hence the delay in payment.

Pending October and September stipend payment is ongoing at the moment, volunteers that have not been paid should continue to check their Npower payroll status until it changes from processing to paid, if after payment you are yet to receive your stipend then the issue emanates from your bank.

Names mismatch also have a great role to play in the payment process, please take note if your names are not correct with your account names you will not be paid, at least two names from NASIMS must match your account names, for example if your Npower NASIMS portal name is Eze Bernard Ezenwa, at least two of your account names say Eze Ezenwa must match your Npower NASIMS names, if possible all three names must match.

The reason why majority of Npower volunteers are not paid is because most N-Power volunteers did not supply the exact names on their BVN when filling the N-Power NASIMS portal.

