NSCDC Arrests Man For Advertising Fake Eggs On Social Media In Osun

NSCDC Arrest Man For Advertising Fake Eggs On Social Media

The Osun State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested a 24-year-old man, Bright Joseph, who specialised in advertising nonexistent eggs on social media and then dupe unsuspecting members of the public, IgbereTV reports.

According to the agency, the suspect was said to have collected money from his online customer knowing fully that he had no eggs to sell.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Emmanuel Ocheja, in a Thursday, January 27 release by the spokesperson of the command, Adigun Daniel, stated that the suspect was arrested on January 26, 2022 at Zone VI, Apete area, Owode-Ede, Osun atate.

According to NSCDC, the suspect said he is a holder of National Diploma Certificate from Auchi Polytechnic.

He allegedly advertised the sales of eggs on his Instagram page by claiming he operated a farm called Choice Farms located in Ogbogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

“A 37-year-old man, Halima Ashifa, who resides at Sanngo Otta, Ogun state signified interest in the supply and established contact with the suspect. She eventually made a cash transfer of a total sum of N55,000 in two instalments of N7500 and N47,500 for the eggs on 21 and 25 of January, 2022 respectively.

“The money was deposited in a GTB account which the suspect claimed was the account belonging to his company secretary whereas the account number actually belongs to a Point of Sales (POS) operator at Owode-Ede,” NSCDC explained.

The NSCDC says that the suspect did not have poultry or eggs as claimed on his social media.

The commandant of NSCDC said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as possible.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZPn93QNnsd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

