NSCDC Arrests Serial POS Fraudster In Kwara (Photo)

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara state have arrested a suspected serial POS fraudster and fake alert scammer, Victor Adebayo, 24.

Parading the suspect in Ilorin on Friday January 14, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, said that the suspect had sometimes posed as a pastor to dupe his victims.

He said that the suspect was arrested by the intelligence unit of the corps after he had defrauded many unsuspected people of the amount of money worth more than N700,000.

According to the Civil Defence boss, the suspect who claims to be a Lagos based resident usually send alerts to unsuspected POS operators and will now collect cash from them and disappear into thin air.

“On January 13, 2022, operatives of the NSCDC intelligence and investigations department picked up a suspected serial fraudster who has been going around defrauding people of their hard-earned money,” Ayinla stated.

“The suspect was usually going around in his Toyota Corolla car and very neat appearance and would meet POS operators to give him cash and he will now make a fake transfer which he has programmed on his phone,”

The suspect, who confessed that he had been doing it for more than two years, had previously posed as a pastor to convince the POS operators or tell them that his wife is in labour in the hospital and needed a certain amount of money.

Meanwhile, some POS operators in the Ilorin metropolis, especially some that might have fallen victim to fake alert fraudsters before, had thronged the Kwara State Command of the NSCDC, trying to identify the suspected serial fraudster.

The state commandant also appealed to the POS operators and the entire people in the state to be wary of fraudulent act of certain criminal elements who he said are going about with intention of defrauding them of their money.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/1/nscdc-arrests-serial-pos-fraudster-in-kwara.html

