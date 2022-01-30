NUJ Elects New Executives As Emeka Odogwu Emerges Chairman Of Anambra Chapter (Pix)

NUJ Elect New Executives As Odogwu Emeka Odogwu Emerges Chairman Of Anambra Chapter

The Anambra state chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ has elected new leadership with a senior editor with Authority Newspaper, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu emerging as the chairman.

The new exco is to pilot the affairs of the chapter in the next three years.

The election which was held at the NUJ Godwin Ezeemo Press Centre, Awka, on Friday, saw Odogwu beating his close rival Sir Abuchi Onwumelu of Fides newspaper with 110 votes to 103 votes.

Others officers of the council elected are: Mr Aloy Ofordile as Secretary, Mr Ogemdi Ozoemenam as treasurer, Mrs Ifeayinwa Iloanya as auditor, John Ndu as financial secretary, and Mr Okechukwu Onuegbu as assistant Secretary.

Others officers of the council elected are: Mr Aloy Ofordile as Secretary, Mr Ogemdi Ozoemenam as treasurer, Mrs Ifeayinwa Iloanya as auditor, John Ndu as financial secretary, and Mr Okechukwu Onuegbu as assistant Secretary.

Odogwu’s rival, Mr Abuchi Onwumelu, a senior reporter with FIDES Newspaper polled 103 votes, while the state secretary of the union, Mr Emma Udeagha, who was contesting for the same chairmanship position failed to attract any vote.

Also, Mrs Ngozi Obileri, an editor with Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) emerged as the Vice Chairman of the council, after polling 142 votes to defeat her rival, Mrs Betty Onuchukwu who polled 71 votes.

