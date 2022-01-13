Oba Akinola & His 10 Oyo High Chiefs To Face Kidnapping, Terrorism Charges

The Nigeria Police Force has filed a 12-count terrorism charge against a traditional ruler in Oyo State, Oba Solomon Akinola, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The monarch was charged along with 10 of his high chiefs including Sunday Aderinto, Samson Ogunmola Timothy Adewale Aderinto, Jimoh Asimiyu, Segun Gbadebo and Oluwole Ogundeji.

Other high chiefs to face the terrorism trial are Akintaro Mathew Piamo, Rafiu Ganiyu, Adejare Adeleru and Zacheus Adeleru.

They were accused of invading Aagba Community in Oyo State and kidnapping three people in addition to inflicting various degrees of injuries on their victims.

The details of the acts of terrorism or terrorist activities were, however, not provided by the police.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/01/13/police-file-terrorism-charges-against-oyo-monarch-ten-others

