Oba Of Benin And His Youngest Wife, Queen Aisosa, With Their Set Of Quadruplets (Photos)

The naming ceremony of the quadruplets of the Oba of Benin and his fifth and youngest wife, Queen Aisosa, was held on Saturday, 22nd January 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The monarch and his wife welcomed their bundles of joy in August 2021. Photos of the monarch and their babies have been released online.



https://igberetvnews.com/1412891/oba-benin-youngest-wife-queen-aisosa-set-quadruplets-photos/

