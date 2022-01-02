Oba Saliu Adetunji Is Dead! Olubadan Of Ibadan Dies At 93

Olubadan Of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Joins His Ancestors At 93

Oba Adetunji was a successful businessman and Ibadan was peaceful during his reign.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeogunguniso II has joined his ancestors.

The monarch, who died at age 93, passed away on Tuesday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Oba Adetunji was a successful businessman before he became monarch.

No official announcement from the ruling family and the palace yet.



https://www.insideoyo.com/just-in-olubadan-of-ibadan-oba-saliu-adetunji-joins-his-ancestors/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...